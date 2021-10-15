Long Pond Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,425 shares during the quarter. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,501,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after buying an additional 298,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 43,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

