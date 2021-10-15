Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Trading Down 0.1%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.46. Approximately 884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.