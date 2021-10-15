LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Down 5.6%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 36,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 95,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.13.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $140.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 3,372 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,076.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

