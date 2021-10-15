Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYG. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 306,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

