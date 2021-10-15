LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get LiveVox alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $6.83 on Thursday. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $8,137,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $7,701,000.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.