Lithium Americas’ (LAC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.80.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC stock opened at C$30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.