Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LAC stock traded up C$1.08 on Friday, hitting C$31.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,322. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

