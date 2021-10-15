Litentry One Day Volume Hits $64.99 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Litentry has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Litentry coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00007511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $123.46 million and approximately $64.99 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00208711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00093266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,767,479 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

