Lion Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lion in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Lion has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.