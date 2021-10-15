Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.57. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.