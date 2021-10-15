Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 643,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after buying an additional 330,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

