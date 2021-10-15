Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $35.10 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.