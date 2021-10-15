Lincoln National Corp Has $847,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.