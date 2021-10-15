Lincoln National Corp Buys 18,805 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

