LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

