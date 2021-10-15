Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LTGHY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.56.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
