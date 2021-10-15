Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTGHY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

