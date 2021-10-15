Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 302,950.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,472 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $407.43 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

