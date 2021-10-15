Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13,777.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

PII opened at $128.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

