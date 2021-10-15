Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,659 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 5,503.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $68.81 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

