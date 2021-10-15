Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,381 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5,453.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

