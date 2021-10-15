Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,471 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2,670.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 27,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 110.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 215,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

