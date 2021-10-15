Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of LI opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -184.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

