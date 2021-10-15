LGCY Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $326,984.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a market cap of $117.01 million and $326,984.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

