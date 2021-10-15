LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $39.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.15 million and the lowest is $38.60 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

