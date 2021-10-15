Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Insider Sells $740,025.00 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LDOS stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

