Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

