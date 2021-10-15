Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $45.82 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.