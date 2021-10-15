Legal & General Group Plc Sells 74,340 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,340 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMBS stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

