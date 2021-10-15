Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,817 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Plexus were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

