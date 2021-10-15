Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,694 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

