Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,991 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In other news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.45 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.