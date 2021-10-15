Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,695 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Covetrus worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVET. Barclays reduced their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.04 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

