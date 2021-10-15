Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,681 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Mueller Industries worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MLI stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

