Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 18,126.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,765 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Agora worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of API. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $6,881,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,407 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $28,850,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.