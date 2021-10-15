LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €142.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €124.03.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.