Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $176.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

