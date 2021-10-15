Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,697,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Conduent by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

