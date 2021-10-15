Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 4,815.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.