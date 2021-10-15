Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.76 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

