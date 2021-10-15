Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth $46,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion and a PE ratio of -64.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

