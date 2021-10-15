Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,270 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 888.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.