Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $90,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QURE stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,903. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

