Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,085 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock opened at $257.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

