Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 38,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

