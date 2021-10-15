Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $955,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 211,368 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

