Laurion Capital Management LP Has $840,000 Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6,187.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,404,000 after buying an additional 319,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,005. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

