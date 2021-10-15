Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 55.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

