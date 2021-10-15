Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,085 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of OC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.02. 621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

