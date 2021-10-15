Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after acquiring an additional 396,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

