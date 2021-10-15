Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.39.

Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

